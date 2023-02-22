Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 143,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 166,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 87,350 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 205,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $916,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 1.2 %

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

NYSE AMH opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.