Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,328 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $10,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $146.42 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.81.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

