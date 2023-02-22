Axa S.A. Acquires 8,930 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 410,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $23,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the third quarter valued at $83,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in New Relic by 57.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEWR stock opened at $73.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.78. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $80.88.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $867,447.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,363,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,520.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,992,088. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEWR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

