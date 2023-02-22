Axa S.A. Boosts Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in AON were worth $21,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of AON by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.80.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $304.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.19 and its 200 day moving average is $296.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading

