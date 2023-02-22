Axa S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,711 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,467 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.07% of Lululemon Athletica worth $23,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $314.11 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.97.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

