Axa S.A. Lowers Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $20,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after acquiring an additional 370,993 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,750,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,863,000 after purchasing an additional 267,460 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,927,000 after purchasing an additional 249,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,472,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $945,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,581,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,977 shares of company stock valued at $36,715,705. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $185.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.55 and a 200 day moving average of $177.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

