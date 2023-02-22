Axa S.A. Purchases 1,677 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $478.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $469.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.07. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $577.35. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

