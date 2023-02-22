Axa S.A. Purchases 1,677 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2023

Axa S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $478.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $469.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.07. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $577.35. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.