Axa S.A. Sells 5,902 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $16,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 549.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NetEase Price Performance
NASDAQ NTES opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetEase (NTES)
