Axa S.A. Sells 79,181 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,181 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.16% of KeyCorp worth $23,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.