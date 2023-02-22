Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 71,523 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $62,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 2.1 %

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $239.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.64. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

