Berenberg Bank Boosts RS Group (LON:RS1) Price Target to GBX 1,050

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,010 ($12.16) to GBX 1,050 ($12.64) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RS1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.64) to GBX 820 ($9.87) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RS Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 950 ($11.44) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RS Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.66) to GBX 1,250 ($15.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of RS Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.76) price objective on shares of RS Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,091.67 ($13.15).

RS1 stock opened at GBX 986.50 ($11.88) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,730.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. RS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 790 ($9.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,169 ($14.08). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 944.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 981.58.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

