Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,329 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,065 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of Best Buy worth $11,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Best Buy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Best Buy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 360,814 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE BBY opened at $83.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $112.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile



Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

