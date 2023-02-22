Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $468.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.51. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $651.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

