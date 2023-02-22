BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 31.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.