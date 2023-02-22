Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 56,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 86,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Blue Star Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$13.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.04.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

See Also

