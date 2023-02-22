BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 133.3% during the third quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 7.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 190.5% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 47,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.45. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.12.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

In related news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,208,141.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,385.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,208,141.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,385.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,210 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

