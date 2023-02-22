Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$215.41 and last traded at C$215.41. Approximately 15,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 29,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$217.68.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYD. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$221.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$205.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Laurentian set a C$264.00 target price on Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$228.00.

The company has a market cap of C$4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.02, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$210.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$198.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.65%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

