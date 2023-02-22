BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Assurant were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 18.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Assurant by 5.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Assurant by 10.5% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Assurant by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $131.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.73.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assurant Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

