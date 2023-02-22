BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CZR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,045,000 after buying an additional 2,206,419 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,789 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $40,323,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CZR stock opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $87.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Caesars Entertainment

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

