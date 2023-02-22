BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $749,000 Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 60,215 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1,603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 291,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 274,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1,125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 593,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $407,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,082,581.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $407,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,082,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,255 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.57. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.48 and a beta of 1.46. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

