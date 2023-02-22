BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $853,000 Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,295 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 73,032 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 81.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.47.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

