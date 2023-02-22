BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $869,000 Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,968,000 after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,891 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 509,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,568,000 after purchasing an additional 54,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 357,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.10.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $222.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.59 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

