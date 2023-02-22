BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $915,000 Stock Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,041 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.08% of Eldorado Gold worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $894,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,421,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,659 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,512,000. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 2.3 %

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Shares of EGO opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.