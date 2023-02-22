BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $928,000 Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 54.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 37.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 20.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

SBNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

Signature Bank stock opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.81 and a fifty-two week high of $350.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. Research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.47%.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

