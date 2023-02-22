BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $58.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.68.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

