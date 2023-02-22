BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $241.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $356.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teleflex Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.58.

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Stories

