BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,873 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,025 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Operations LP lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,841 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 320.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,011 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 428,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $20,575,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 92,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $4,168,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,233,206.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 92,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $4,168,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,233,206.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $696,620.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 92,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,428 and sold 439,344 shares valued at $18,882,471. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Mizuho reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $206.79.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

