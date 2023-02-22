BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 687 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,179,000 after acquiring an additional 499,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,959,000 after acquiring an additional 46,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 807,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,690,000 after acquiring an additional 257,850 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.09.

MarketAxess stock opened at $355.25 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $390.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.25 and its 200 day moving average is $277.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 0.74.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

