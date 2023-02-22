BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 73,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.06% of BELLUS Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in BELLUS Health by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BELLUS Health Stock Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ BLU opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.69.
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
