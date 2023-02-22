Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,868,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 834,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after buying an additional 28,636 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 90,412 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 74,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BBU opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.