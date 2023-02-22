Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 14,292 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.07% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 30.8% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $136.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 194.12%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

