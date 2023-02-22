Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Evolent Health by 254.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Price Performance

Shares of EVH stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $2,986,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,008,904.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

About Evolent Health

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.