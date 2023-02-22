Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 10,749 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,749 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.29.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

