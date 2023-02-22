Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in State Street by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in State Street by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in State Street by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,872,000 after purchasing an additional 553,285 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. Bank of America started coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

State Street Trading Down 3.1 %

State Street Dividend Announcement

Shares of STT stock opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

