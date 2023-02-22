Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 120.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 43,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.39. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.