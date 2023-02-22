Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,965 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 455.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In other news, Director George K. Martin acquired 2,910 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,209.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $215,059.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George K. Martin bought 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fulton Financial Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on FULT shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $18.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $284.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

