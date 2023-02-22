Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STE shares. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.83.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $185.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.26. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -648.25%.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.