Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.76.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $223.11 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 637.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

