Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.01. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.62.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

