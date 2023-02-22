Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in AON by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.80.

AON stock opened at $304.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.19 and a 200-day moving average of $296.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

