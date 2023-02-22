Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,493,000 after purchasing an additional 745,346 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Aflac by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Aflac by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,425,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,123,000 after acquiring an additional 29,233 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 53,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aflac Price Performance

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,278 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AFL opened at $68.13 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.34.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Aflac



Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

