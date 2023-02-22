Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in VeriSign by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in VeriSign by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in VeriSign by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in VeriSign by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $203.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $228.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.66.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $5,253,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,245,307.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total value of $3,041,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,648,794.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $5,253,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,245,307.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,677,285 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

