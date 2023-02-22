Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 5,282 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.97. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $63.61.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

