Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,477,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,604,000 after buying an additional 300,322 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 307.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 380.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

LYV stock opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

