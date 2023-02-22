Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 10,551 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,551 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STWD. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.56%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

