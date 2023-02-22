Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,153 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tenret Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $169.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $181.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

