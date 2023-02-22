Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 14,098 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,098 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,308 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,620,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,242,000 after buying an additional 565,111 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,142,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 329,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,698,000 after buying an additional 269,047 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of BNL stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.14. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.