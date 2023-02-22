Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 657 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 88.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.56. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $113.13.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.