Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 70,063 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70,063 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $50,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $427.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $424.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.63. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

