Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 123,400 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Biogen were worth $58,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 564.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.73.

Biogen Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $271.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.90. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.22. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

